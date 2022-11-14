Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk claims he’s sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters ‘until org is fixed’

The Tesla and SpaceX boss has spoken in the past about his workaholic living habits

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Monday 14 November 2022 19:59
Comments
Will Twitter survive the Elon Musk era?

Elon Musk has claimed that he is living full time at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters until the company is "fixed".

"I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all night," Mr Musk tweeted at 6.14am on Monday morning. "Will be working and sleeping here until org is fixed."

The tweet was aimed at Eric Frohnhoefer, a software developer working on Twitter's Android smartphone app, who had publicly contradicted Mr Musk on Sunday afternoon about why the social network was running slowly in some countries.

Less than two hours after his "sleeping here" tweet, and after about a day of arguing in full view of his 115 million followers, Mr Musk tweeted that he had fired Mr Frohnhoefer.

Mr Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44bn last month after a dramatic surge in share prices for his electric vehicle company Tesla during the pandemic made him the richest person on Earth (a position which he retains, according to Bloomberg).

Recommended

In a company-wide meeting last month, he reportedly told employees that he was rescinding the company's "work from home forever" policy and would expect them to work with "a maniacal sense of urgency".

"I’ll do crazy hours in office, but I’m not asking everyone else to do crazy hours in the office," Mr Musk said, according to a transcript published by The Verge. "But it’s just my philosophy that people are way more productive when they’re in person because the communication is much better."

In April 2018, during a race to meet Tesla production targets, Mr Musk said that he had been sleeping on the floor at his "gigafactory" in Neavada because he "[didn't] have time to go home and shower".

Years later, he explained that he had originally slept on a couch in the factories but switched to sleeping under his desk so that his team could see him and be inspired.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in