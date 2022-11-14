Elon Musk has claimed that he is living full time at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters until the company is "fixed".
"I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all night," Mr Musk tweeted at 6.14am on Monday morning. "Will be working and sleeping here until org is fixed."
The tweet was aimed at Eric Frohnhoefer, a software developer working on Twitter's Android smartphone app, who had publicly contradicted Mr Musk on Sunday afternoon about why the social network was running slowly in some countries.
Less than two hours after his "sleeping here" tweet, and after about a day of arguing in full view of his 115 million followers, Mr Musk tweeted that he had fired Mr Frohnhoefer.
Mr Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44bn last month after a dramatic surge in share prices for his electric vehicle company Tesla during the pandemic made him the richest person on Earth (a position which he retains, according to Bloomberg).
In a company-wide meeting last month, he reportedly told employees that he was rescinding the company's "work from home forever" policy and would expect them to work with "a maniacal sense of urgency".
"I’ll do crazy hours in office, but I’m not asking everyone else to do crazy hours in the office," Mr Musk said, according to a transcript published by The Verge. "But it’s just my philosophy that people are way more productive when they’re in person because the communication is much better."
In April 2018, during a race to meet Tesla production targets, Mr Musk said that he had been sleeping on the floor at his "gigafactory" in Neavada because he "[didn't] have time to go home and shower".
Years later, he explained that he had originally slept on a couch in the factories but switched to sleeping under his desk so that his team could see him and be inspired.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies