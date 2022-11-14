For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has claimed that he is living full time at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters until the company is "fixed".

"I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all night," Mr Musk tweeted at 6.14am on Monday morning. "Will be working and sleeping here until org is fixed."

The tweet was aimed at Eric Frohnhoefer, a software developer working on Twitter's Android smartphone app, who had publicly contradicted Mr Musk on Sunday afternoon about why the social network was running slowly in some countries.

Less than two hours after his "sleeping here" tweet, and after about a day of arguing in full view of his 115 million followers, Mr Musk tweeted that he had fired Mr Frohnhoefer.

Mr Musk agreed to buy Twitter for $44bn last month after a dramatic surge in share prices for his electric vehicle company Tesla during the pandemic made him the richest person on Earth (a position which he retains, according to Bloomberg).

In a company-wide meeting last month, he reportedly told employees that he was rescinding the company's "work from home forever" policy and would expect them to work with "a maniacal sense of urgency".

"I’ll do crazy hours in office, but I’m not asking everyone else to do crazy hours in the office," Mr Musk said, according to a transcript published by The Verge. "But it’s just my philosophy that people are way more productive when they’re in person because the communication is much better."

In April 2018, during a race to meet Tesla production targets, Mr Musk said that he had been sleeping on the floor at his "gigafactory" in Neavada because he "[didn't] have time to go home and shower".

Years later, he explained that he had originally slept on a couch in the factories but switched to sleeping under his desk so that his team could see him and be inspired.