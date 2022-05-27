Elon Musk says SpaceX will start taking dogecoin payments after cryptocurrency collapse
SpaceX will start taking dogecoin payments after the cryptocurrency market collapsed, Elon Musk has announced.
The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive has boosted the cryptocurrency in the past, helping propelling it to record highs almost exactly a year ago.
Since then, its price has dropped rapidly, and it is down more than 70 per cent over the last year.
But Mr Musk has seemingly looked to highlight it once again, announcing support for the cryptocurrency on SpaceX’s store.
“Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too,” Mr Musk said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies