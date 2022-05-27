SpaceX will start taking dogecoin payments after the cryptocurrency market collapsed, Elon Musk has announced.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive has boosted the cryptocurrency in the past, helping propelling it to record highs almost exactly a year ago.

Since then, its price has dropped rapidly, and it is down more than 70 per cent over the last year.

But Mr Musk has seemingly looked to highlight it once again, announcing support for the cryptocurrency on SpaceX’s store.

“Tesla merch can be bought with Doge, soon SpaceX merch too,” Mr Musk said.