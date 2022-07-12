Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket explodes and catches fire

SpaceX boss describes incident as ‘actually not good’

Anthony Cuthbertson
Tuesday 12 July 2022 17:54
Comments
<p>A B7 Super Heavy Booster, which is being developed as the first stage for SpaceX’s Mars-bound Starship rocket, exploded during testing in Texas on 11 July, 2022 </p>

A B7 Super Heavy Booster, which is being developed as the first stage for SpaceX’s Mars-bound Starship rocket, exploded during testing in Texas on 11 July, 2022

(NasaSpaceFlight)

A SpaceX rocket has exploded at the testing site of the company’s Mars-bound Starship craft, Elon Musk has confirmed.

The SpaceX boss said the fireball at the firm’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on Monday evening occurred during a spin start test of all 33 Raptor engines onboard.

The explosion of the Super Heavy Booster 7, known as B7, was caught by cameras set up by NasaSpaceFlight, which were recording a live stream of the testing.

The B7 rocket is being developed for the first orbital flight of the Starship rocket. Set to take place later this year, the uncrewed journey will see the Starship second stage stacked on top of the booster to deliver it into orbit. After 90 minutes of flight, it will then aim to touch down just off the coast of Hawaii.

It is not the first time a Starship rocket has exploded during testing, however it is the first occurrence of the Super Heavy Booster suffering such a malfunction.

Recommended

Mr Musk responded on Twitter to a clip of the explosion, describing it as “actually not good”.

He added further details about how it happened, explaining that a leak of cryogenic fuel evaporated to create a fuel-air explosion.

In order to prevent similar incidents in the future, the SpaceX boss said areas prone to leaking will be fitted with small sparks to burn off the excess fuel gradually as it escapes.

“This particula issue, however, was specific to the engine spin start test (Raptor has a complex start sequence),” he said. “Going forward, we won’t do a spin start test with all 33 engines at once.”

He also revealed that he personally inspected the explosion site on Monday evening, though it was too dark to fully assess the damage.

“Base of the vehicle seems OK by flashlight,” he said. “I was just out there about an hour ago. We shut down the pad for the night for safety. Will know more in the morning.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in