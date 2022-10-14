For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet will no longer be provided to Ukrainians for free, and has apparently asked the Pentagon to pay for it.

The news comes days after Ukrainian ambassador Andrij Melnyk shot back at the multibillionaire’s proposal that the Russian invasion of Ukraine could be ended by, among other things, formally allowing Russia to annex Crimea.

Mr Musk has said he is “just following [the] recommendation” of the Ukrainian ambassador.

Starlink had been a vital source of communication for Ukraine’s military with around 20,000 donated, at a cost of “$80 million and will exceed $100 million by the end of the year”, Mr Musk tweeted on Friday.

However, CNN reports that SpaceX requested that the Pentagon pay for Ukraine’s use of Starlink - which could cost close to $120 million for the rest of the year.

“We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” SpaceX’s director of government sales apparently wrote to the Pentagon.

“SpaceX faces terribly difficult decisions here. I do not think they have the financial ability to provide any additional terminals or service as requested by General [Valerii] Zaluzhniy [Ukraine’s commanding general]”, an external consultant wrote.

SpaceX did not respond to The Independent’s request for comment before time of pubication.

The United States has already paid for more than 1,330 terminals from SpaceX to send to Ukraine, with SpaceX itself donating 3,670 terminals. The terminals would come with three months of “unlimited data”.

However, tensions could now arise after Mr Musk’s comments on the war. “Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people,” wrote Mr Musk.

“ Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). Water supply to Crimea assured. - Ukraine remains neutral.

“This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then. Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.”

He later added: “Russia is doing partial mobilization. They go to full war mobilization if Crimea is at risk. Death on both sides will be devastating. Russia has >3 times population of Ukraine, so victory for Ukraine is unlikely in total war. If you care about the people of Ukraine, seek peace.”

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky followed up with a Twitter poll of his own, asking his followers which Elon Musk they preferred, “One who supports Ukraine” or “One who supports Russia.”