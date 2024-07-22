Support truly

Elon Musk indicated that Tesla’s AI-powered humanoid robots could be available for purchase in just a couple of years.

On X, formerly Twitter, Musk said on Monday that the company’s robot, called Optimus, would be used internally beginning next year.

“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026,” the Tesla CEO wrote.

Tesla, a clean energy automotive company, has been working on a humanoid robot for years. The company said its goal for the robot was to create a “general purpose, bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot capable of performing unsafe, repetitive or boring tasks.”

Musk first unveiled a prototype of the Optimus in 2022. At the time, the robot was made out of wires and metal configured vaguely in the shape of a human. The first generation could make very basic movements — taking a few steps and waving to the crowd.

But last year, Tesla showed off its next generation of Optimus, this time with a sleeker design, improved features and sensors that allow the robot to work faster.

A video presentation of the robot showed off its dexterity as it was able to pick up, hold and set down an egg without breaking it.

Tesla shared a video on December 12, 2023, showing the latest version of its Optimus robot ( Tesla )

Though Musk said Optimus could be available by 2026, that could be a planning fallacy. The Tesla CEO has a history of underestimating how long something could take to develop.

In 2017, he shared ambitions for The Boring Company, another company he founded, to build a tunnel that could take people from New York City to Washington, D.C., in just minutes. That construction seemingly never started.

In 2019, Musk predicted Tesla would have one million “autonomous robotaxis” on the street by 2020. But those have not been unveiled yet.

Tesla’s Optimus robot is being developed to serve as a general purpose robot ( Tesla )

The concept of humanoid robots is not new and several companies outside of Tesla, like Hyundai’s Boston Dynamics, have begun production on similar models.

Though Tesla is known for manufacturing electric vehicles, Musk has indicated he has an interest in developing AI technoloy. Beyond Optimus, he has promised autonomous vehicles with self-driving technoloy.