Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elon Musk delaying new Twitter verification rollout amid fight with Apple

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 30 November 2022 19:04
Comments
<p>Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on 31 October 2022 in New York City</p>

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on 31 October 2022 in New York City

(Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

Elon Musk is delaying the rollout of Twitter’s new verification process, amid a fight with Apple, according to a new report.

Mr Musk has repeatedly attempted to introduce a new version of Twitter’s premium “Twitter Blue” subscription. He has increased the price to $8 and offered the option to have a blue checkmark next to a user’s name, which until now indicated that an account has been verified as really belonging to a person.

Attempts to launch the feature have seen widespread impersonation and other criticism, leaving Mr Musk to rollout and then almost immediately retract the feature. He suggested that it would relaunch this week – but it has not arrived.

Now Mr Musk is postponing the launch because of a fight with Apple over the cut it takes from payments on the App Store, according to reports in Platformer and The Verge.

When Twitter’s “Blue” service was first launched, it was only available through the Twitter app on iOS. It is not clear whether Mr Musk intends to force users to sign up elsewhere or to circumvent Apple’s payment fees in another way.

Recommended

The new Twitter boss has been publicly criticising Apple’s App Store fees, calling them a “hidden 30 per cent tax on the internet”. He also appears to have taken against the company because it has reduced advertising on the platform, and said that it has “threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why”.

Apple has pulled other social networks from the store because of content moderation problems in the past. The controversial app Parler was pulled because it was unable to demonstrate that it was properly checking posts on the platform, for instance.

Apple is yet to respond to any of Mr Musk’s attacks on the company.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in