For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk sleeps with two guns and a collection of Diet Coke cans, he has revealed.

The new Twitter owner revealed the contents of his bedside table in an unusual tweet, posted at almost 2am local pacific time.

It showed two weapons: a revolver that looked like a film prop, and another that appeared to be a 19th century pistol, in a display case that includes the painting Washington Crossing the Delaware.

It also included four cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke. He apologised in a later tweet for the lack of coasters, for which he said there was “no excuse”.

Elon Musk appears to be staying in San Francisco as he attempts to transform his new company into what he has called “Twitter 2.0”. He has urged the staff that remain at the company to work “long hours at high intensity”, or leave, and he has often posted from inside the Twitter office at late hours.

Mr Musk’s behaviour on Twitter has been erratic in the weeks since he took over the company. As well as updates on his changes to the firm – which have included product launches and the firing of most of its staff – he has also shared unusual updates on his life, presumably intending to increase interest in himself and the platform.

Many of Mr Musk’s recent posts have focused on changes to the Twitter app as well as its content moderation policies. In recent days, for instance, he has both touted a reduction in hate speech impressions as well as running a poll to ask users whether the company should offer a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts.

That poll saw an overwhelming numbers of votes for “yes”, and Mr Musk announced that this week he would allow all suspended accounts to come back online, “provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam”.