Elon Musk tweets cryptic line from poem as Twitter expected to accept $43bn bid

Elon Musk has tweeted a cryptic line of poetry as the Twitter board is expected to accept the Tesla titan’s $43bn bid for the social media platform.

Mr Musk took to Twitter amid reports he could become its owner as early as Monday, and wrote, “And be my love in the rain.”

It appears to be the final line from American poet Robert Frost’s poem A Line-storm Song, which observers say was written about the difficulties inherent in love and relationships.

Frost asks the reader, someone he loves, to embrace the storm he has described at the beginning of the poem, and to “be his love in the rain,” according to poemanalysis.com.

The poem is a suggestion that love can be both beautiful and destructive at the same time.

Meanwhile, Twitter could soon announce that it has agreed to sell itself to Mr Musk in a $54.20-per-share deal once the board recommends it to the company’s shareholders, according to Reuters.

But the news organisation also said that the source warned that the deal could collapse entirely as well.

Mr Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is aiming to buy Twitter and take it private in a personal capactiy and the electric vehicle company is not involved at all in the transaction.

The South African-born entrepreneur, who is also CEO of SpaceX, is the world’s richest person with a personal fortune of $259bn as of Monday.