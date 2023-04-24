Twitter backlash after Elon Musk gives blue tick to users without consent

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Twitter users who pushed back against paid-for verification badges have received unwanted blue ticks from CEO Elon Musk.

Prominent supporters of the #BlockTheBlue campaign on the platform, which aimed to block accounts that had paid for a blue checkmark, were given the badge against their will, with Mr Musk tweeting the crying laughing emoji in response.

“A troll, me???” he wrote, while also changing his location to ‘Trøllheim’.

The move has left the tech billionaire, who took over the platform last year, “legally exposed”, according to experts, as it potentially violates rules meant to prevent fraud.

The blue tick indicates that a user voluntarily paid for the Twitter Blue premium plan, even if they are actively against it.

“False endorsements violate FTC rules, legally exposing Musk,” said Timothy Kerr, senior director of strategy and communications for the media advocacy group Free Press.

Mr Musk also gifted checkmarks to celebrity Twitter accounts and other influencers without first seeking permission, which also constitutes a violation of FTC rules, according to other critics.

Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor at Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic said that “falsely adding [a Twitter verification badge] to large accounts may consitute deceptive trading practice”.

Anyone given a blue checkmark without their approval could also have grounds to bring a false endorsement claim that is separate from any FTC investigation over deceptive trade practices, Ms Carabello added.

“Maybe don’t fire all of your competent legal counsel before making stupid troll moves on users,” she tweeted.

Among the celebrity accounts to receive Twitter checkmarks are author Stephen King, who tweeted: “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

Mr Musk replied: “You’re welcome namaste.”

Twitter responded with a customary poop emoji when contacted by The Independent.