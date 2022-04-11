Elon Musk will not join Twitter board of directors, company says

SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter’s biggest shareholder, will not be joining the social media giant’s board of directors, the company announced on Monday.

Last week Twitter said Mr Musk would be joining its board, a day after disclosing that the Tesla chief took a nearly 10 per cent stake in the social media platform.

The company said in a regulatory filing last Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Mr Musk which would give the world’s richest person a seat on its board for a term expiring at its 2024 annual shareholders meeting.

But early on Monday, Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agarwal announced on the platform that Mr Musk has decided not to join the social media giant’s board after all.

“We announced on Tuesday that Elon would be appointed to the Board contingent on a background check and formal acceptance. Elon’s appointment to the board was to become official effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board,” Mr Agarwal said in a note.

“Elon is our biggest shareholder and we will remain open to his input,” he said, adding that he believes this is “for the best”.

Mr Agarwal said Twitter “has and will always” value input from its shareholders whether they are on the company’s board or not.