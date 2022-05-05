Elon Musk will run the whole of Twitter after he buys it, report says

Elon Musk will take over as chief executive of Twitter after he buys it, according to a new report.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss will also take leadership of the social network when his purchase of the company is completed, CNBC reported, citing “sources”. It gave no indication of whether the information had come from Mr Musk or Twitter’s side of the deal.

Twitter is currently run by Parag Agrawal, who took over when co-founder Jack Dorsey announced he would be resigning the position in November 2021.

Mr Musk has been critical of the current Twitter management, and has suggested that disagreements with its current leadership about how the social network is run are at least part of the reason for him to buy the company.

In his initial letter making an offer for the company, sent to it chairman of the board Bret Taylor, Mr Musk said that he does not “have confidence in management”. That lack of confidence would lead him to “reconsider his position as a shareholder” if he is not able to buy the company, he said then.

But until now it has been unclear how Mr Musk plans for the company to be run if his purchase is successful. In a report last week, Reuters reported that he had chosen a new chief executive for Twitter – but that their identity would remain secret.

Mr Musk’s period at the top of Twitter would last “a few months”, CNBC reported, suggesting that someone else would step in to run the firm after the deal had settled.