Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Twitter team responsible for removing child exploitation on site cut in half since Musk takeover, report claims

Musk declared removing child exploitation “priority 1” just a week ago

Richard Hall
Tuesday 29 November 2022 16:50
Comments
<p>Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on 31 October 2022 in New York City</p>

Elon Musk attends Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake No Hana at Moxy Lower East Side on 31 October 2022 in New York City

(Getty Images for Heidi Klum)

The team at Twitter responsible for removing child sexual abuse content from the site has been cut in half since Elon Musk took over the company, according to reports.

Mr Musk, who bought the social media company for $44 billion in October, declared in a tweet just last week that “[r]emoving child exploitation is priority #1.”

Now, two separate reports suggest that the global team of experts responsible for tackling child exploitation on the site is now overwhelmed following massive cutbacks across the company.

The team now has fewer than 10 people to review reports of child sexual exploitation, Bloomberg reported, citing three people familiar with the matter. At the beginning of the year, that team was 20 people, it added.

A separate report in Wired said that just one person remained on a “key team dedicated to removing child sexual abuse content from the site” in Singapore. The report, which cited two people familiar with the matter, said that the team would have been responsible for enforcing the company’s ban on child sex abuse material in the entire Asia Pacific region — one of the platform’s busiest markets.

Recommended

The reported reduction in those teams is likely to deepen a growing crisis for the company as advertisers flee the site due to concerns over a lack of content moderation. Advertising is a key source of revenue for Twitter, and was responsible for some 90 per cent of its $5bn revenue last year. But more than a third of its top advertisers have paused spending in the wake of Mr Musk’s takeover amid concerns of an influx of extremist and racist content that coincided with his tenure.

Twitter has lost around 5,000 of its more than 7,000 employees since Mr Musk’s takeover in late October, mostly through firings but also including resignations. The company said in an internal email to staff that the cuts were “unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward”.

The Independent has requested comment from Twitter.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in