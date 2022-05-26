Elon Musk says he is ‘a bit sad’

Elon Musk is a “bit sad”, he has said.

The SpaceX and Tesla founder has been at the heart of a number of stories and scandals in recent weeks, which have included sexual harassment accusations and his attempted takeover of Twitter.

But he said on Twitter that he has been left “a bit sad tbh” in a new tweet.

His message came in response to a follower who noted that the billionaire is rarely asked about himself “as a human being” and that “we have to ask him about his personal feelings as well”.

“How do you feel, Elon?” the user wrote. “Do you feel lonely, happy, sad, regretful, disappointed, or anything?”

It is the latest in a series of tweets from Mr Musk that have looked to move on from his attempted buyout of Twitter. That deal has stalled after he claimed that he needed more details from Twitter about the number of spam users on the site.

In recent days, Mr Musk has continued to use his platform to disparage the management of Twitter. When one user noted the $150 million fine Twitter had been forced to pay because of its data collection policies, Mr Musk called the news “very concerning” and asked: “If Twitter was not truthful here, what else is not true? “

But he has also been replying to more diverse questions from followers. Those have included questions about gun control in the wake of the latest shooting in Texas, on which he had initially stayed silent.

“Assault rifles should at minimum require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted imo,” he wrote.

He has also looked to promote SpaceX, shared his experience on the game Elden Ring, continued to push longstanding concerns such as the need to colonise other planets and for people to have more children, and praised Ricky Gervais’s latest standup special.

He has also denied the sexual harassment allegations, and used his Twitter account to suggest that they were a political attack.