Elon Musk shares picture of himself sumo wrestling in latest challenge to Putin

Elon Musk has shared a picture of himself sumo wrestling, in his latest challenge to Vladimir Putin.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss challenged the Russian president to “single combat” for Ukraine, in a controversial post on Twitter last week.

In the time since, Mr Musk has been sharing a range of posts about his challenge to Mr Putin, including tweets about how he expected to win the fight.

The latest of those posts came from Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive of crypto platform Binance who is known as CZ.

“Brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is [a laughing crying emoji], “ he wrote. “I haven’t seen your kong fu videos.”

In response, Mr Musk shared the image of himself fighting a sumo wrestler.

In a follow-up post, Mr Musk said that the fight had seen him injure his back for years – but that he had some success.

“Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain!” he wrote. “Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.”