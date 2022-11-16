Elon Musk tells staff to commit to ‘hardcore Twitter’ or he will fire them

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Elon Musk has told staff they must commit to a new “hardcore” Twitter or he will fire them, according to reports.

Staff received an email at midnight local pacific time telling them that the company will become “extremely hardcore” in the future.

“This will mean working long hours at high intensity,” he said, according to a number of reports. “Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade.”

Staff were forced to click “yes” on a link to pledge themselves to the “new Twitter”, with a commitment required by Thursday. If they do not sign that pledge, they will be fired with three months pay, the email reportedly threatened.

Mr Musk’s time at Twitter has been marked by an increasingly oppositional approach to its existing staff. One of his first acts after buying the company was to fire half of its staff – before reportedly asking some of them to come back – and he has since dismissed a number of staff who have questioned his strategy, with one of those sackings announced on Twitter.

The new Twitter boss has appeared to mock those sacked employees. In one tweet he wrote that “Starlink is rebuilding the Internet in space, so maybe I know slightly more than some guy who wrote code for a website”, and another seemingly sarcastically referred to them as “geniuses”.