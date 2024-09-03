Elon Musk defies X ban in Brazil by beaming app from space

Support truly

Elon Musk has found a way to bypass a ban on his social media firm X in Brazil by allowing people in the country to access the app through his satellite internet provider Starlink.

Brazil’s Supreme Court voted on Monday to uphold a ban on X that was introduced last week by Justice Alexandre de Moraes after the company failed to follow a court order to appoint a new legal representative in the country.

Mr Musk criticised the ruling, claiming that Judge Moraes was a “dictator” who should be impeached for violating freedom of speech.

The new law forces internet service providers in the country to implement an “immediate, complete and comprehensive” ban of X, or face legal and financial ramifications.

Starlink, which is controlled by Mr Musk’s other company SpaceX, has more than 250,000 customers in Brazil, who access the broadband network through satellite receivers.

Starlink has not complied with the court order, resulting in the network’s bank accounts in Brazil being frozen, preventing the company from processing financial transactions.

“This order is based on an unfounded determination that Starlink should be responsible for the fines levied – unconstitutionally – against X,” Starlink posted on X last week.

“It was issued in secret and without affording Starlink any of the due process of law guaranteed by the Constitution of Brazil. We intend to address the matter legally... We are proud of the impact Starlink is making in communities across the country, and the Starlink team is doing everything possible to ensure their service is not interrupted.”

Mr Musk claimed the freezing of Starlink bank accounts was illegal and pledged to provide free internet access to its Brazilian customers while the accounts remain blocked.

Under the court ruling, any X users who access the platform’s app or website through Starlink or a virtual private network (VPN) face a fine of up to 50,000 reais (£6,750).