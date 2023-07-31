For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has installed a glowing letter X on top of what used to be known as Twitter’s offices.

The X is part of a widespread and much criticised rebrand by Mr Musk, who has begun the work of removing the Twitter branding from the company and its app. Mr Musk has said that the rebrand is part of a plan for the social network to become an “everything app” that will allow for payments and more – but many experts have suggested that the new name could simply lead to yet more negative feelings about the company as it is run by Mr Musk.

The newly installed bright light has prompted complaints from local residents, who have complained that it is strobing through their windows. And it has led to an investigation from San Francisco officials, who have indicated that the sign might not be in keeping with the rules.

Residents posted videos that showed light from the new sign streaming into their apartment.

In those videos, the remains of the old “Twitter” sign could be seen lower down on the building. That had also proven controversial, with police halting the removal of the sign halfway through the work last week.

The new letter atop the building followed a post from Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company in October for $44 billion, announcing the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco despite what he termed the city’s recent “doom spiral, with one company after another left or leaving.”

Musk, who also is CEO of electric car maker Tesla, moved that company’s headquarters from California to Texas in 2021. Keeping X in San Francisco could be a good sign for a city that has struggled to bounce back from tourism and business losses sustained during the pandemic.

Its downtown region is struggling with job cuts in the tech sector, the departure of major retailers, and reduced tourism. Traffic has fallen as more people work from home, while high-profile crime and homelessness have tarnished the city’s image.

“Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend,” Musk wrote.

Yet not all San Franciscans are keen for Musk‘s friendship. Locals over the weekend recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticizing its intrusive lights.

X user @itsmefrenchy123 said they would be “LIVID” over the bright logo, imagining it “right across from your bedroom.”

“I’m just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever,” wrote X user @DollyMarlowe.

San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection, meanwhile, opened an investigation into the structure, saying it might be in violation of permitting rules.

A BID inspector said in a written report that company representatives denied roof access, twice, to BID officials seeking to inspect the logo. The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary.

A BID spokesperson could not immediately be reached on Sunday.

Additional reporting by Reuters