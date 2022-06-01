Instagram introduces Amber Alerts for missing children

The alerts feature will roll out in the UK and other countries over the coming weeks.

Martyn Landi
Wednesday 01 June 2022 14:00
A man looking at the home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone (PA)
A man looking at the home page of social media site Instagram on a smartphone (PA)
(PA Archive)

Amber Alerts about missing or abducted children are to be launched on Instagram in the UK and other countries around the world.

The feature has been developed in partnership with organisations including the National Crime Agency.

Instagram said the alerts would include details about the missing child such as a photo, description, location of abduction and other available information.

It said this could be a vital tool in searches because of the visual nature of the platform and as its engaged audience could quickly share alerts more widely.

We know that the chances of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout, especially in the first few hours

Emily Vacher, director of trust and safety at Meta

Recommended

The Meta-owned platform said the feature would begin rolling out on Thursday and would be fully available in 25 countries within the next few weeks.

A similar system was launched on Facebook in 2015 and with the feature now also coming to Instagram, users will be able to share alerts across platforms.

“We know that the chances of finding a missing child increase when more people are on the lookout, especially in the first few hours,” said Emily Vacher, director of trust and safety at Meta.

“With this update, if an Amber Alert is activated by law enforcement and you are in the designated search area, the alert will now appear in your Instagram feed.

“Amber Alerts are an important way we can support our communities in keeping children safe, and we look forward to continuing this work.”

Louise Newell, from the National Crime Agency’s UK missing persons unit, said: “Amber Alerts are a crucial tool in helping to get a message out quickly about a missing child and often result in vital information from the public that helps law enforcement to locate them.

Recommended

“Having a really visual social platform like Instagram on board with issuing such alerts is great news, bringing missing children cases to a larger, more diverse audience and therefore increasing opportunities to find a missing child.

“If you have any information relating to a missing child alert, however small, you should immediately contact the police using details in the alert message.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in