Facebook confirms work to fix issue with its feed
The social network said it was “working to get things back to normal”.
Facebook has confirmed it is working to fix an issue with its main feed after many users reported seeing waves of posts unrelated to their interests.
On Wednesday morning, Facebook users around the world began reporting what some deemed “spam” messages appearing on their feeds, often posts from random users being directed at celebrities or famous accounts on the platform.
In many cases, the bug has caused user feeds to be completely swamped with unrelated messages, which are appearing above posts from friends and connections on the platform.
In response, the social media giant has confirmed the problem and said it was working to fix it.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble with their Facebook feed. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience,” a spokesperson for parent company Meta said.
Downdetector.co.uk, which tracks the service status of websites, received more than 2,500 reports from Facebook users on Wednesday morning about the feed, with some describing it as a “weird issue”.
