All of Meta’s platforms – Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads – appear to have broken in a huge outage.

The company’s systems appear to have suffered a major technical issue at around 6pm UK time, or 10 am local pacific time, according to tracking website Down Detector. Problems appeared to be widespread across the world, the site showed.

Meta does not run official status pages for its user-facing apps. But it acknowledged the issues on some of its official accounts.

“Hi, we know there’s a technical issue impacting some people’s ability to access Instagram,” it wrote on the official Instagram page on X/Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience.”

WhatsApp’s official page posted much the same status, saying it was “aware of some issues accessing” the app.

“We’re actively working on a solution and starting to see a return to normal for most people. We expect things to be back to normal shortly.”

But they appeared to quickly recover and most of the company’s apps appeared to be functioning as normal within the hour, though some did report problems with specific parts of certain apps.