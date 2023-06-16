Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Facebook down: Instagram and WhatsApp also facing issues amid widespread outage

Thousands of users reported outages to DownDetector

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 16 June 2023 21:03
Comments
<p>Users report problems with Facebook</p>

Users report problems with Facebook

(Getty Images)

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users have reported that the platforms have suffered outages.

Thousands of users reported issues at around 11.45am PST, according to DownDetector, which monitors tech outages.

Users in Indiana, Washington state, Florida, Nebraska and New York all stated on DownDetector that their service had been impacted.

More than 12,000 users reported having trouble accessing Facebook, while over 6,600 users were having trouble with Instagram. WhatsApp also had more than 1,300 outage reports.

Meta, which owns all three platforms, addressed the issue in a statement to The Independent.

Recommended

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company stated.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in