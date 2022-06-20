Facebook down: Some users unable to log in to social network amid ‘unexpected errors’

Andrew Griffin
Monday 20 June 2022 12:31
Comments
<p>Kenya Facebook Extremism</p>

Kenya Facebook Extremism

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Some Facebook users have been kicked out of the site and are unable to get logged back in.

The problems do not appear to be a part of the kind of widespread outage that Facebook occasionally suffers. Last year, for instance, Meta products including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were all hit by a long, hours-long outage, that caused problems right across the world.

The latest issues are more sporadic and specific. Other Meta websites appear to be working as normal, and the login issues are only affecting some people on the site.

For those hit by the problems, however, the issue means that they are unable to get online at all.

Instead, they are hit only by a warning message indicating that an “unexpected error” has occurred.

Recommended

“Login error: an unexpected error occurred,” it read. “Please try logging in again.”

Logging in repeatedly did not appear to fix the issue, however.

Meta, and Facebook, are yet to comment on the issue.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in