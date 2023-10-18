For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Facebook has stopped working, with users complaining they are unable to post.

Many feared that they had been banned from using the site. But the problems appear to be related to technical issues.

Other platforms owned by parent company Meta – such as WhatsApp and Instagram – appeared to be functioning as usual. Meta has recently been working to integrate the infrastructure of its different social networks, which seemingly means that they occasionally go offline at the same time.

Some parts of Facebook also appeared to be working as normal, at least for some users. Facebook users complained particularly that posting appeared to be broken, even as other parts of the site worked.

That led many to fear that they had been blocked from posting on the site because of some unknown infringement of the rules. On tracking website Down Detector, many said they were worried they had got in trouble until they saw details of the outage.

Meta does not operate an official status page for its customer-facing products. It does offer one to businesses, which showed no current issues at the time of publication.