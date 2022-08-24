✕ Close Related: Facebook Parent Meta Mocked Online After New Horizon Worlds Rollout

Facebook feeds around the world have turned to chaos after a major bug.

An apparent problem with the site’s architecture means that users are seeing a bizarre array of posts, rather than the usual updates from friends and pages they follow.

Instead, users are subjected to a flurry of comments from strangers that have been left on celebrities pages.

If a person follows Lady Gaga, for instance, then their feed will be made up almost entirely of posts on her page as well as those on other celebrities.

Users have taken advantage of the chaos to post memes as well as to push their own personal projects, promoting them into other people’s feeds.