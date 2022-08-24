Jump to content
Facebook hit by strange glitch as bizarre posts start appearing in feeds

Andrew Griffin
Wednesday 24 August 2022 08:51
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Facebook has been hit by a bizarre glitch that has led to strange posts appearing users’ feeds.

What appeared to be a technical problem meant that news feeds were filled up with posts from strangers, posted on the accounts of celebrities.

The issue means that if anyone posts a comment on a celebrities page, it will be pushed into the feed of anyone who follows that celebrity.

Anyone on Facebook can post a comment on a celebrity’s page. Usually, those comments are filtered out by the algorithm, meaning that the news feed may see posts from the actual celebrities but not from their friends.

It is that system that appears to be broken, making the site practically unusable to anyone who wants to see what their friends or favourite pages are posting.

Recommended

Some users looked to take advantage of the issue, posting strange pictures in the hope that users would see them. One popular post included a picture of a turkey sandwich, and encouraged anyone who saw it to post on other celebrities’ pages.

On Twitter, other users suggested that the site may have been hacked. But there was nothing to indicate that the problem was not Facebook’s own fault.

Tracking website Down Detector showed thousands of reports of problems, with users across the world reporting issues.

Meta does run its own status page, but that site is intended to track business and developer tools rather than the site itself. That page showed no problems.

Comments

