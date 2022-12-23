For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Facebook owner Meta will pay the biggest ever fine over accusations it gave people access to personal information.

Meta has agreed to pay $725 million as part of a class action lawsuit, according to a court filing posted on Thursday.

The lawsuit accused Meta of allowing third parties to access people’s personal information. The long-running lawsuit began after 2018 accusations that Facebook had failed to protect people’s data from being given to Cambridge Analytica.

Lawyers involved said that the fine was not only the biggest ever to be paid by Meta – which has faced a number of legal claims and financial penalties in recent years – but also the largest fine ever to be paid out in a US class-action lawsuit that related to data.

Meta did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement. But it said that settling the lawsuit was nonetheless “in the best interest of our community and shareholders”.

It also said that it had made significant changes to the way it handles users data over the past three years. It has “revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program”, it said in a statement.