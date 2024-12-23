World’s first flying taxi service to launch in Abu Dhabi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Abu Dhabi is aiming to become the world’s first city to launch flying taxis, having secured a deal to operate a service by late 2025.

A collaboration with US-based Archer Aviation will also see a fleet of electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing (eVTOL) aircraft manufactured in the United Arab Emirates capital.

If successful, Archer’s Midnight craft will transport up to four passengers per vehicle between various ‘vertiports’ dotted around Abu Dhabi, cutting journey times by up to 80 per cent.

“Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60-90 minute commutes by car with 10-20 minute flights that are safe, sustainable, low-noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation,” a spokesperson for Archer told The Independent.

“Midnight has similar levels of safety to commercial airliners, while also being 100-times quieter than a helicopter at cruising altitudes.”

open image in gallery Archer’s Midnight eVTOL will fly passengers between vertiports throughout Abu Dhabi ( Archer Aviation )

The concept of eVTOL vehicles as a legitimate form of transport was first popularised by Uber in 2016 during its Elevate conference . The hugely popular ride-hailing app envisioned a future where customers would be able to order flying taxis in the same way they order car rides.

More than 300 eVTOL startups have formed since then, raising close to $10 billion in funding between them. A recent report by research firm IDTechEx estimated that less than 5 per cent of these companies will still be around, however Archer Aviation was listed among the top three most valuable firms.

“First mover advantage for any of these players is vital, as more benefits will come next – income from early commercial flights will improve finances and attract additional funding,” the report stated.

Archer believes it can get this early jump by launching its first commercial operations in Abu Dhabi, shuttling customers between popular destinations. Archer’s Midnight eVTOL can carry passengers at speeds of up to 240 kph (150 mph), utilising the city’s unique topography to fly large parts of the journey over water.

Archer has already secured partnerships in the US, India, South Korea and Japan, however it is closest to launch in the UAE. This is partly thanks to the cross-industry collaboration facilitated by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

The agreement with Archer includes Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Aviation Training, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Global Air Navigation Services, Global Aerospace Logistics, and the Integrated Transport Centre.

“The comprehensive support from our partners, combined with Abu Dhabi’s forward-thinking approach to next-gen transportation, creates an ideal environment for launching Midnight,” the Archer spokesperson said.

This collaboration between commercial and governmental entities means that both operational and regulatory issues can be resolved in tandem.

“We are committed to launching electric air taxis safely in the UAE... [The] consortium announcement showcases the importance of collaboration across the country’s preeminent aviation entities in order to host Archer’s Midnight in the region next year,” said His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, who serves as the Director General of the GCAA.

Regulatory hurdles remain the biggest obstacle for launching eVTOL taxi service in most markets, with only China potentially capable of beating the UAE to launching the world’s first commercial operation.

Earlier this year, local startup AutoFlight demonstrated an inter-city flight in South China’s Guangdong Province, though regular passenger flights are not expected to begin until 2026.

Alessandro Borgogna, an aerospace engineer who works at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said that there are already plans in place for up to five eVTOL vertiports to be operating in Abu Dhabi by this time next year.

Borgogna, who helped launch Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industries (SAVI) hub, said Archer’s eVTOL’s form an integral part of radically transforming land, sea and air transportation in UAE’s capital.

“People are super excited to use eVTOLs,” he told The Independent. “They’ll cut journey times, while also being safer, cleaner and less noisy than helicopters.”