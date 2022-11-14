Jump to content

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried begins posting cryptic messages as crypto scandal continues

Monday 14 November 2022 18:41
Comments
(via REUTERS)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the man at the heart of a crypto scandal worth billions of dollars, has begun posting cryptic tweets.

Mr Bankman-Fried was until recent days the chief executive of FTX, a crypto trading platform. It was among the world’s biggest companies, and he amassed a huge amount of wealth through his ownership of the business.

In recent days, however, others in the crypto market raised concerns about the security of its platform and its finances. That led to a crisis that ended with Mr Bankman-Fried declaring his company bankrupt and stepping away as CEO.

Since then, Mr Bankman-Fried has posted a range of tweets attempting to clarify the speculation. The last came at the end of last week, when he posted that he would be giving more details in the future.

“I will, soon, write up a more complete post on the play by play, but I want to make sure that I get it right when I do,” he wrote on Friday, before going quiet.

Recommended

His Twitter account became active again on Monday, however, when he posted what looked like a thread but contained seemingly meaningless words and letters.

He first wrote “What” at around 10pm on Sunday in the Bahamas, where he is thought to be living and from where FTX operated. Shortly afterwards, he wrote “H”.

On Monday, a flurry of tweets suggested that he was spelling out the word “What happened”, but very slowly.

(TWitter)

Mr Bankman-Fried is still yet to explain how FTX collapsed. Authorities in the Bahamas, as well as elsewhere, have indicated they are investigating the case.

