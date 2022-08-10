For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Garmin has launched a new smartwatch that can go up to 46 days without a charge.

The premium watch is intended for athletes conducting long activities or races, such as ultrarunners.

The Enduro 2 builds on the already long lasting battery of the original to last a month and a half as a smartwatch, and up to 150 hours when being used as a GPS watch. That is 40 per cent longer than the original model.

(Garmin)

Part of that additional battery life is provided by the addition of solar charging. The technology has rolled out to a range of Garmin watches – such as its recent Fenix and Forerunner models – and uses special glass in the watch’s face to harvest energy from the Sun.

As well as adding more battery life, the Enduro 2 adds new features that had been removed from the original watch to save its battery life. It now has proper mapping tools, for instance – which had been notably missing from the original version of the watch, removed to allow for a long battery life.

And it borrows other features from other products within Garmin’s range. As with the recent Fenix 7, the Enduro 2 has a flashlight built in – which can either flash in a runner’s cadence or stay on for safety – and it has twice as bright as that other watch.

It also gets many of the recent software updates that have come to newer Garmin products, such as the daily summary feature that wraps up a variety of information into one morning update.

The Enduro 2 costs £929.99.