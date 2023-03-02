For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Garmin has launched a new flagship running smartwatch, the Forerunner 965 and 265.

The new release adds a new AMOLED display to both watches, and is the first time that technology has appeared in one of Garmin’s running watches. It says that the display will be easier to see in the dark.

It comes just months after the release of the earlier Forerunner 955 and and 255, in June last year. It adds few new features beyond the addition of that new display.

Garmin has been adding the AMOLED technology to a range of watches in its line-up, including the Epix, which was released at the beginning of 2022. That was essentially a version of Garmin’s popular Fenix line-up but with the addition of that new display.

AMOLED displays are more bright in the dark and crisper than the transflective LCD screen that can be found in other Garmin watches, including the Forerunners that went before. But they can sacrifice some legibility in bright light, as well as reducing the battery life of the watch.

Garmin says that the watches should still last for a long time. The largest and top of the line Forerunner 965 will last for 23 days in smartwatch mode, and 31 hours when used for GPS.

That is in comparison the 955’s 15 days in smartwatch mode, and 42 hours in GPS mode. Unlike the Forerunner 955 and 255, which added solar technology to allow the watches to charge from the sun, there is no such option for the new devices.

The Forerunner 965 will be released in late March, and will cost £600. The 265 is available now, for £430.

Both of the watches offer features for tracking exercise such as runs, as well as monitoring health the rest of the time. But the Forerunner 965 adds additional features, such as built-in mapping, more metrics and additional space for saving songs on the watch.

“For 20 years, the Forerunner lineup has helped athletes of all levels reach their goals, and we are thrilled to continue to bring revolutionary advancements to our newest GPS running smartwatches with the addition of bright AMOLED displays,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales, in a statement.

“With Garmin’s premium training metrics, recovery insights, impressive battery life and more, athletes can run – and rest – easy knowing they have the tools to perform their best.”