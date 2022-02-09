Garmin has launched the Instinct 2 and 2S, a new version of its rugged smartwatch.

The updates bring a range of new features, including an updated display and the addition of Garmin’s newer health features. But perhaps the most marked difference is the Instinct 2S, a shrunken version of the watch that Garmin says is aimed at those with “smaller wrists and women”.

As with the previous solar-powered version of the watch, Garmin says that some models have unlimited battery life – charging from the sun as quickly as they use power.

The company is also offering a range of “purpose-built editions” for specific activities: surf, tactical and camo. The tactical version, for instance, includes a range of military-focused features, such as a “kill switch” and “stealth mode”.

All of the watches are available to buy now and start at £299.99.

The most obvious changes are on the outside of the watch. While they look similar to the existing design – with its multiple cutouts for the screen, and rugged build – Garmin has added a host of new colours including “electric lime” and “neo-tropic”, in addition to the updated display.

On the inside, it includes all of the health features that have come to other Garmin watches recently. That includes wellness tools such as its “Body Battery”, which measures stamina”, as well as more exercise-focused tools like suggested workouts.