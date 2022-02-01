Google is bringing a new layout to its Gmail email platform for those who pay for its professional services.

The new design will change how the software giant’s other services – Google Chat, Meet, and Spaces – are integrated into Gmail.

This change will be rolled out in February, but will become the default option by April and the only option by mid-2022. A prompt will appear at the bottom-right of the standard Gmail experience encouraging users to swap.

(Google)

The new design puts Google’s other messaging tools, which are primarily used by business users, on the left-hand size with large, clickable icons.

Google says that the new menu will make it easier to “stay on top of what immediately needs your attention” by letting users switch between inbox, communications, and meetings without having to move tabs or windows.

In the coming months, users will see email and chat results when using the search bar too – so people will not have to search within a specific product.

The new update is coming to Google Workspace Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

It will not, however, be coming to Workspace Essentials customers or regular non-paying customers.