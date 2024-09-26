Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A post titled “Goodbye Meta AI” has become one of the most viral trends ever posted on Instagram.

The message has been copied and re-posted hundreds of thousands of times. It claims to be a way of stopping Meta – the parent company of Instagram and Facebook – from using people’s data for artificial intelligence and other features.

But the truth is that the post and the disclaimer contained in it will change nothing. The original post is not legally meaningful, and re-sharing it does not represent any kind of objection to Meta’s policies.

The company does offer a way to object to the way that Facebook and Instagram data is used. But even then there is no way of guaranteeing that Meta will actually do anything about it.

The message has rocketed around Instagram recently, apparently taking advantage of concern about Meta’s artificial intelligence tools. The company is pushing heavily into AI, including with new technologies that would use people’s personal information.

Those technologies and the data that is used to train and inform them are guided by Meta’s terms of service, which every user agrees to when they sign up. Those terms make clear that Meta has permission to use photos and videos, for instance, which is required so that it can actually show them to other users.

Despite those existing terms, the message being shared on Instagram claims that it is possible to revoke permission for using “information and photos”.

“Goodbye Meta Al,” the message reads. “Please note an attorney has advised us to put this on, failure to do so may result in legal consequences. As Meta is now a public entity all members must post a similar statement.

“If you do not post at least once it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos. I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information or photos.”

But posting such a picture on Instagram has no legal standing. What’s more, it would not be possible for Meta to comply with the message, since it needs to use “personal data, profile information or photos” to be able to provide its service.

Meta’s actual terms make clear that it is possible to terminate the agreement, but only by deleting an account. “If you delete or we disable or delete your account, these Terms shall terminate as an agreement between you and us,” the terms read, though it makes clear that some parts such as those relating to how disputes would be settled remain in place even after that.

More usefully, the company does offer a way to actually object to the processing of data. On its website, it explains how users in the EU and UK can use local data regulations to officially “object” to the way their information is being used – it is up to Meta to decide whether it will honour the objection and stop processing the data, but it does offer a more concrete way of responding to the company’s policies.