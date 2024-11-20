Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Google is speeding up the release of its Android operating system – in the hope of fixing one of the biggest problems with the phones running it.

Ever since it first came to phones, Android has had troubles because device manufacturers send out updates at different times. That means that phones are all running various versions of Android, which can cause problems for security and compatibility.

Now, the company is planning to launch the full version of Android in the second quarter of 2025. Previously, new versions of the operating system came in the third quarter, after July.

Sometimes, however, those new versions have not arrived on third-party phones for months. Typically only Google’s own Pixel devices have received them on time.

That will allow for Google to “better align with the schedule of device launches across our ecosystem, so more devices can get the major release of Android sooner”, according to Matthew McCullough, a vice president at Google.

But he noted that the change could bring issues. App makers will have to ensure they have fully tested the compatibility of their software earlier than usual, he said, to ensure they are ready “a few months earlier” than they have been required in previous years.