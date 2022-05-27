Google finally brings 50-year-old feature to Drive
Copy and paste has finally come to Google Drive
Google has finally added a core function to its Drive cloud storage service.
The update brings the Copy and Paste keyboard shortcuts to Google Drive via the Chrome browser, using Ctrl + C (or ⌘ + C on Mac), Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V.
A link to the file and its title will also be captured when using copy and paste, so they can be easily shared in a document or an email.
Users can now also open files and folders in a new tab using Ctrl + Enter, quickly letting them view multiple files at once or use different tabs to organize files more easily between two different folder locations.
Google says the cut and paste functionality, which was originally invented in the 1970s, is rolling out now and will be available to everyone by 4 June.
In addition, users can to paste shortcuts to files rather than duplicating versions of them throughout Drive. This can be done by using Ctrl or Cmd + Shift + V.
Late last month, Google added expanded options for keeping personal information from its search results.
The company that it will let people request that personal contact information like phone numbers, email and physical addresses be removed from search results.
The new policy also allows the removal of other information that may pose a risk for identity theft, such as confidential log-in credentials.
The company said in a statement that open access to information is vital, “but so is empowering people with the tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private.”
Google is also set to launch new hardware later this year, including its Pixel 7 smartphone, the new Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Buds Pro headphones.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies