Google down for thousands of users, Downdetector data suggests

Over 40,000 such incidents have been reported

Vishwam Sankaran
Tuesday 09 August 2022 04:37
Comments
(REUTERS)

Thousands of users in the US are reporting outages on Google’s search engine, according to Downdetector.

Nearly 40,000 such incidents have been reported by people with the world’s largest search engine, the online platform providing information on the status of various websites and services, noted.

Over 80 per cent of the user-reported outages have to do with the platform’s search engine, according to the tracker.

Google, owned by Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.

Data from Downdetector suggests Google has been having problems since 9:00pm EDT, and peaked to over 40,000 reports from users an hour later.

Users in Taiwan and Japan also reported outages, according to Bloomberg but the services seemed to be intermittently available.

Other services owned by the Alphabet Inc. company, including Google maps and Google images also reportedly experienced problems.

The outages were affecting more than 1,300 servers globally across over 40 countries other than the US, including Australia, Japan, as well as parts of South America, Europe and Asia.

Users attempting to use the search engine during the outage were met with a 502 or 500 error with several users taking to Twitter to express their confusion.

