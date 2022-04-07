Google has announced that it will be limiting outdated apps in its Play Store.

From the start of November, all apps on the platform will have to maintain a modern API level within two years of the latest major Android release.

“Every new Android version introduces changes that bring security and performance improvements as well as enhance the user experience of Android overall”, Google explains.

“Each app has a targetSdkVersion in the manifest file (also known as the target API level) which informs how your app is run on different Android versions.”

If apps do not meet this level, Google will start placing restrictions on how users are able to search for them or install them on their phones and tablets.

Many of these apps already meet these standards, and Google says it is informing the others so they can maintain them. Users “expect to realize the full potential of all the privacy and security protections Android has to offer” Google product management director Krish Vitaldevara said in a blog post about the update.

As new Android OS versions launch in the future, the requirement window will adjust accordingly.

Users of older apps who have already installed them from Google Play will still be able to download them, and users with an older phone will still be able to run older apps – meaning they will not be locked out of their phones when new versions of Android come out.