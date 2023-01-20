Google announces ‘difficult news’ as it fires 12,000 staff

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google will fire 12,000 members of staff across the world, it has announced.

The mass layoffs follow similarly large cuts at Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, which together have fired tens of thousands of tech workers.

Like those companies, Google admitted that it had taken on staff in the hope that recent years of growth would continue. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” said Google’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, in an email to staff.

The company has undertaken a review of its business and will make cuts to products and functions that are not “aligned with our highest priorities as a company”, he said.

Many of those priorities focus around artificial intelligence, he suggested. He pointed to the company’s work in AI and said that they had helped make “Google’s products are better than ever” and that it was planning to “share some entirely new experiences for users, developers and businesses, too”.

But people in parts of the business that were away from those central focuses would be fired, he said, in what he said was “difficult news”. He gave no indication of what those lower priority areas were, but said that the cuts come across “product areas, functions, levels and regions” within Alphabet, Google’s parent company.

“This will mean saying goodbye to some incredibly talented people we worked hard to hire and have loved working with,” Mr Pichai wrote. “I’m deeply sorry for that.

“The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here.”

Google said that it would be looking to “support employees” as they left the company. That will include a severance package as well as healthcare, job and immigration support for those being fired.