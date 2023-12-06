Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has revealed “Gemini”, which it says is its largest science and engineering project ever.

It is also the company’s latest attempt to catch up with rival OpenAI to develop artificial intelligence, and try and build a better system than its ChatGPT.

As such, Gemini will come to Google’s Bard, the chatbot that it released in the wake of ChatGPT in an attempt to catch up. But it will also roll out to Google’s Pixels phones and elsewhere.

Google admitted that it was unclear what the model actually was, and chief executive Sundar Pichai said that it was best to understand it in use.

Gemini will launch in Bard in more than 170 countries worldwide, though not the UK. Mr Pichai said it was the biggest upgrade to Bard yet.

He said: “We’re taking the next step on our journey with Gemini, our most capable and general model yet, with state-of-the-art performance across many leading benchmarks.

“This new era of models represents one of the biggest science and engineering efforts we’ve undertaken as a company.”

It comes as rapid advances in AI pick up pace, following ChatGPT’s latest release in March, with Google following suit amid a wave of next generation generative AI models, which experts predict will be significantly more advanced.

Google claims Gemini is the first AI model to beat “human experts” in its range of intelligence tests.

It plans to launch in English first, but will expand to different languages and other countries “in the near future”.

The group did not say when it will be available in the UK, but confirmed it is in the process of granting the UK AI safety institute - unveiled at the recent AI Summit - with access to its “most capable models for research and safety purposes”.

Google said Gemini will be “multi-modal”, meaning it will be able to operate and combine different types of information across words, pictures, video and sound.

“Gemini is also our most flexible model yet - able to efficiently run on everything from data centres to mobile devices,” it said.

Bard will use Gemini Pro - one of three levels of the model - to allow “more advanced reasoning, planning, understanding and more”.

Gemini will also be built into its Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, powering new features such as “summarise” in its recorder app, as well as “smart reply” in Google keyboard, starting with WhatsApp messaging.

It confirmed it will be available across more products and services “in the coming months”, such as Search, Ads, Chrome and Duet AI, which is Google‘s AI-powered cloud assistant.

The group said it will be building in safeguards while working “collaboratively” with governments and experts to help head off the mounting risks from AI.

Additional reporting by Press Association