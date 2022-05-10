Google I/O: Everything to expect from Google’s developer conference

The Pixel Watch, a new phone, and Android 13 are all expected to be revealed at the developer conference

Adam Smith
Tuesday 10 May 2022 17:04
Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The keynote will reveal hardware and software announcements for the next 12 months.

On the software side, it is expected that I/O will give a rundown of Android 13, the new operating system expected to be rolled out later this year.

Hardware announcements, meanwhile, could include Google’s long-rumoured watch, a new Pixel phone, and possibly new headphones.

Google’s Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch has been rumoured for years and recently leaked to the press.

An apparent prototype of the smartwatch was found a restaurant and images were shared with Android Central.

It is apparently a similar size to Samsung’s 46mm Galaxy Watch, with a minimalist design, a rotating crown, and a button. Unfortunately, the watch was not charged, so it is impossible to know what it was running.

Google purchased wearable company Fitbit in January 2021, and although the health and fitness company will eventually build devices that run Wear OS Google does not intend for this new device to be under the Fitbit brand.

Pixel 6A

Google has followed up on its flagship phones with a midrange version for three years running, and it is expected that the Pixel 6 will follow suit.

A  report from 9to5Google has suggested the new phone may have the same Tensor processor as the Pixel 6, but feature a 12-megapixel main camera compare dto the 50-megapixel sensor on the flagship.

Pixel Buds Pro

While details about new headphones are scarce, leaker Jon Prosser has suggested that Google is going to release a new pair of headphones called the Pixel Buds Pro in “Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, [and] Fog”.

Google currently only sells a budget version of the Pixel Buds, having seemingly discontinued the main version in the US and Canada this year. As such, it is possible Google will bisect its headphones into an A-Series budget version and a more expensive Pro version.

Android 13

There has been little information about Android 13, but the beta released to developers and members of the public suggest a more complete iteration of Material You – custom theming on devices that changes the colour scheme and logo icons for a more consistent aesthetic.

It also shows a new media playback box, faster QR code reading, and smart home controls that can be accessed when the device is locked.

It is expected that improvements to Bluetooth LE audio support to lower power consumption, spatial audio, and Fast Pairing will come too.

