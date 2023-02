For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google is expected to make 240 employees redundant from its workforce in Ireland, PA understands.

The tech giant employs 5,500 people in Ireland, where its headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa is located.

The Government has been made aware that a collective consultation process is to begin on Thursday.