Google Maps down: World disappears from mapping service amid major technical problem

Andrew Griffin
Friday 18 March 2022 16:31
Comments
Demonstration of globe-like round feature added to Google Maps

Google Maps has gone down, leaving users looking at a blank space.

While the website loaded almost as usual, the actual maps seem to have disappeared.

It left only a blank world, and meant that the maps were practically useless.

Other parts of the service still worked, however.

It was possible to navigate between places, and receive text instructions about where to go – but not to see those instructions overlaid on a map, since it did not exist. Reviews and recommendations still showed, though it was not possible to place them on a map.

Recommended

The problems appeared to be happening all over the (real and still extant) world, according to tracking website Down Detector, which reported a vast increase in the number of people reporting problems on Friday afternoon UK time.

Google operates a status page for its workspace tools – such as Docs and Gmail – as well as a separate page for tracking any outages in its cloud services. It does not operate one that shows the latest on Maps, and neither of those that it does run showed any issues during the Google Maps problems.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in