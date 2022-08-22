Google Maps seemingly captures downed plane in Australia – but experts say it’s not what it looks like
Authorities say it is not aware of any missing aircraft carrying passengers
Google Maps has captured the image of what seems like a downed plane in Australia, but experts say it could be a software glitch.
The fully intact passenger plane was seen seemingly lying in the Cardwell Range in Australia, located about 250km (155 miles) south of Port Douglas on the Queensland coast.
It is likely that the passenger jet, which appears to be an Airbus A320 or Boeing 737, was flying at a very low altitude, giving off an impression that it is on the ground.
However, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has reportedly said it is not aware of any missing aircraft carrying passengers.
“There appears to be a phenomenon called ghost images and that could be what this is,” the safety bureau told the Cairns Post.
The phenomenon seems similar to a 2016 ghostly Google Maps image that showed a passenger jet “submerged” in Lake Harriet in Minneapolis.
Like in the latest case, officials did not have any record of a plane crash in the area or that there was a wreck in the lake.
The lake is around 8km from the Minneapolis-St Paul Airport and is on the airport’s flight path.
Speaking about this 2016 incident, a Google Maps spokeswoman had said the image was most likely created with the picture of the lake taken at the same time as a plane was flying over it, causing the two objects to merge.
She explained that each satellite image on Google Maps is actually a compilation of several images.
“Fast-moving objects like planes often show up in only one of the many images we use for a given area,” the spokesperson had told The Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
When this happens, she said faint remnants of the fast-moving object can be seen sometimes.
Google has not responded to The Independent’s request for comment on the latest incident in Australia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies