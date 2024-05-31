Is Google news down? Users report site outages

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Google’s news service appears to have stopped working properly, with users unable to see updates.

The main search engine was working as normal, and its other products appeared to be unaffected. But when searchers clicked through to the “news” tab, which offers updates on a given topic, showed no results.

Google’s devoted news page also showed no results. Instead, visitors saw an error page.

“Uh-oh! Something went wrong,” it read. “Please try again.”

Tracking website Down Detector saw a huge surge in reports on Friday, with problems reported across the world.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for further information on the technical issue.