Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Is Google news down? Users report site outages

Technical issue means there appears to be no news

Andrew Griffin
Friday 31 May 2024 13:50
Comments
(Getty Images)

Google’s news service appears to have stopped working properly, with users unable to see updates.

The main search engine was working as normal, and its other products appeared to be unaffected. But when searchers clicked through to the “news” tab, which offers updates on a given topic, showed no results.

Google’s devoted news page also showed no results. Instead, visitors saw an error page.

“Uh-oh! Something went wrong,” it read. “Please try again.”

Tracking website Down Detector saw a huge surge in reports on Friday, with problems reported across the world.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for further information on the technical issue.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in