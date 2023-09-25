Google Pixel 8 camera will include ‘creepy’ face-changing AI

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google’s next flagship smartphone will feature an AI-powered camera that can automatically alter the expression on someone’s face, according to a leaked video.

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro, which are set to be unveiled on 4 October, have already been partially revealed by the US tech firm, which has a habit of teasing its devices before the official release date.

The latest promo video, posted by reliable leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, shows Pixel 8 users radically adjusting the appearance of photo subjects “with a tap”.

“Reimagine an image with Magic Editor from Google Photos,” the video states.

“It’ll make you wonder, can a phone be made of magic? Nope, it’s AI.”

The video generated excitement among Pixel owners on social media, though some expressed concern about the camera’s abilities.

“I am sold on the Pixel 8 series,” one user of X, formerly Twitter, posted. “The head swap kinda creepy though.”

The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro (The Independent)

Similar to Apple with its latest iPhone 15 series, the tech giant is expected to place a major emphasis on the phone’s camera, with other leaks and rumours surrounding Google’s next Pixel devices suggesting both versions will feature a 50 megapixel main camera, together with a 10.5 megapixel front camera.

The Pixel 8 Pro will feature an additional rear camera that offers telephoto capabilities and 5x optical zoom.

Key specs have also been leaked, most notably the inclusion of a Tensor G3 chipset that will enable better processing power.

The price for the standard version is expected to be £699 in the UK and $699 in the US, while the premium version will cost £999 in the UK and $899 in the US. Anyone who pre-orders the Pixel 8 Pro will also receive a free Pixel Watch 2.

Google does not comment on leaks or rumours about unreleased products.