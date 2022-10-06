Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Google launches Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch it has made itself

New wearable relies on technology from Fitbit, which Google bought in controversial deal last year

Andrew Griffin
Thursday 06 October 2022 16:51
Comments
(Google)

Google has finally launched the Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch it has made itself.

It comes in a round, mostly simple and stainless steel design on the outside. On the inside, Google is focusing on the Google features that it enables, alongside health tools.

Many of those health tools are borrowed from Fitbit, which Google acquired in a controversial deal that completed early last year.

Google said the new watch “deliver[s] the best of Google and Fitbit”, and it comes with a six month subscription to the latter’s premium service. After that, users will have to pay a monthly fee for access to insights and guidance about their health.

Though the Pixel Watch was launched alongside the Pixel phone, Google stressed that it will work with any Android device.

Recommended

Google looked to emphasise that its various products were built to work together. That includes controlling a Pixel phone’s camera from the watch, for instance, or logging into WiFi on the phone and then having the watched logged in automatically.

The watch costs £379 for the version with 4G, or £339 for just Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. It comes in four different colours and Google is also offering more than 20 bands with different styles.

Aside from its unusual domed screen, the watch includes many of the features that are available in competing Android watches, such as those made by Samsung: it includes a blood oxygen sensor, an always-on display, and Google apps as well as built-in AI tools. Its battery should last “up to 24 hours”, Google said.

Google has long supported watches in Android, using a specific version most recently known as Wear OS. But those watches have been made by third-party companies, and in some cases support has been limited.

Rumours have been circulating for years that Google has been focusing on working on its own smartwatch, however, just as it has done with the Pixel line for years.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in