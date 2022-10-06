For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google has finally launched the Pixel Watch, the first smartwatch it has made itself.

It comes in a round, mostly simple and stainless steel design on the outside. On the inside, Google is focusing on the Google features that it enables, alongside health tools.

Many of those health tools are borrowed from Fitbit, which Google acquired in a controversial deal that completed early last year.

Google said the new watch “deliver[s] the best of Google and Fitbit”, and it comes with a six month subscription to the latter’s premium service. After that, users will have to pay a monthly fee for access to insights and guidance about their health.

Though the Pixel Watch was launched alongside the Pixel phone, Google stressed that it will work with any Android device.

Google looked to emphasise that its various products were built to work together. That includes controlling a Pixel phone’s camera from the watch, for instance, or logging into WiFi on the phone and then having the watched logged in automatically.

The watch costs £379 for the version with 4G, or £339 for just Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity. It comes in four different colours and Google is also offering more than 20 bands with different styles.

Aside from its unusual domed screen, the watch includes many of the features that are available in competing Android watches, such as those made by Samsung: it includes a blood oxygen sensor, an always-on display, and Google apps as well as built-in AI tools. Its battery should last “up to 24 hours”, Google said.

Google has long supported watches in Android, using a specific version most recently known as Wear OS. But those watches have been made by third-party companies, and in some cases support has been limited.

Rumours have been circulating for years that Google has been focusing on working on its own smartwatch, however, just as it has done with the Pixel line for years.