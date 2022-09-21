Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Why some users are having problems searching with Google

Problem was caused by popular antivirus software Malwarebytes

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 21 September 2022 18:23
Comments

Related video: Google accidentally sent an engineer nearly $250,000

Users have reported problems using Google but the issue does not lie with the Internet search giant, according to reports.

The DownDetector website, which tracks Internet problems and outages, saw a spike in complaints about Google Search on Tuesday morning.

But Google.com is not down, and instead, the issue is related to a problem with the popular antivirus software Malwarebytes.

“We are aware of a temporary issue with the web filtering component of our product that may be blocking certain domains, including (google.com). We are actively working on a fix and will update Twitter as soon as we have more information,” the company’s Twitter account stated.

Recommended

And shortly after that initial message, the company tweeted that they had resolved the problem.

“The issue is now resolved, and the update should happen automatically. If you are still experiencing issues, please ensure the Malwarebytes client is updated to the latest version.”

The issue seemingly started at around 11am ET, and caused access problems to google.com, as well as Gmail and YouTube.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in