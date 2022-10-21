Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Mysterious interference causes planes to reroute in Texas

Aviation advisory warns of ‘anomolies that are dramatically impacting GPS’

Anthony Cuthbertson
Friday 21 October 2022 14:24
Comments
<p>A Southwest Airline plane flies past Reunion Tower on 4 April, 2013 in Dallas, Texas</p>

A Southwest Airline plane flies past Reunion Tower on 4 April, 2013 in Dallas, Texas

(Getty Images)

A mysterious GPS interference in Texas has forced aviation authorities to reroute flights and close a runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the issue with the global-positioning system used by aircraft, though claims that there is “no evidence of international interference”.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport temporarily closed one of its runways after GPS signals in the area became unreliable on Monday.

The possible signal-jamming impacted a 40-mile stretch of airspace, according to an Automatic Terminal Information Service (ATIS) advisory issued by the FAA.

Another advisory issued by the Air Traffic Control System Command Center warned pilots that they may need to revert to using “older ground navaid based arrivals and radar vectors” if their GPS signal was not functioning correctly.

“[Dallas-Fort Worth] is experiencing GPS anomalies that are dramatically impacting GPS,” the advisory stated.

“The cause is yet unknown. The length of this outage is therefore unpredictable and will remain in effect until further advised.”

Recommended

A service that monitors GPS interference published a map of the impacted region, showing an area stretching right over the cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, as well as a second smaller area just north of Wichita Falls.

The interference began at around 1pm local time on Monday, according to GPSjam.org operator John Wiseman, who added that ground GPS signals were also affected.

A similarly mysterious incident occurred in Denver in January, when local Air Traffic Control issued a notice advising pilots about GPS problems.

Recommended

The latest incident in Texas did not appear to be related to any military activity, according to Mr Wiseman, nor was it likely to have come from a solar flare due to the limited size of the area impacted.

“GPS uses an extremely low-power signal and can be easily jammed,” he tweeted. “Unfortunately my guess is that we’ll never know what caused this.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in