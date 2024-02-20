Helldivers 2 creator suggests that people should not buy game

Sign up to our free weekly IndyTech newsletter delivered straight to your inbox Sign up to our free IndyTech newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Those desperate to play hit game Helldivers 2 should wait to buy it if it is too expensive, according to one of its developers.

Helldivers 2 has become a runaway hit on PlayStation and PC after it was released earlier this month. It has broken records for publisher Sony and become easily one of the world’s most popular online games.

However, that popularity has also led to some issues for the game. Server issues have left players unable to get online because of the sheer number of people attempting to play.

Now Johan Pilestedt, the chief executive of developers Arrowhead, has suggested that anyone who is desperate to play the game but lacks the money to buy it now should do well to wait.

In response to one Twitter user who complained about players “talking up” the game. “You’re making me want to buy it and I have no money,” the Twitter user wrote.

“If you have no cash, get it later,” he wrote. “While we made a really fun game it’s worth waiting until the servers can support the capacity.

“I mean, as a CEO I of course want the game to be as profitable as possible, but if you spent [your] last [dollar] and got stuck in server queues I’d be [broken hearted].”

Developers have repeatedly apologised for those queues to get into the game. Arrowhead has suggested that the popularity of the game came as something of a surprise but that it is working to improve the issue.