How to delete your Twitter account

Twitter‘s decision to sell the company to Elon musk for $44bn has left some users seriously considering their future on the social media platform.

With Mr Musk promising to defend “free speech” and the prospect of banned right-wing figures, such as Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, potentially being welcomed back, critics are deleting their accounts, even as the businessman welcomed them on Twitter.

But deleting Twitter is not as easy as you might think.

The first step is for a user to deactivate their Twitter account, which starts a process during which the user can decide if they actually want to go through with it.

When a user deactivates their Twitter account it is no longer visible on Twitter, but if a log-in is carried out during a specified reactivation period then the account remains useable.

Once the reactivation period is over then another Twitter user will be able to utilise the username.

Before deleting Twitter account the user can download a copy of their information by going to Your account and selecting Download an archive of your data.

Deleting Twitter on iPhone or mobile web.

1. Open Twitter app or go to Twitter.com.

2. Tap profile picture.

3. Choose Settings and privacy and select Your account.

4. Chose Deactivate your account

5. Choose reactivation period - 30 days or 12 months.

6. Read disclaimer and select Deactivate

7. Enter password and follow prompts to delete account.

Deleting Twitter account on web

1. Open Twitter.com

2. Click on three dot icon on left

3. Choose Settings and privacy and select Your account

4. Choose reactivation period - 30 days or 12 months

5. Read disclaimer and select Deactivate

6. Enter password and follow prompts to delete acount